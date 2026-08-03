August 3, 2026: Chauna Banks, JR Ball, Judge Don Johnson

Former councilwoman Chauna Banks speaks on various local issues including the new arena, her time on the council, and also talks her upcoming event, The Black Business Insiders Expo and Convention. For more information, visit https://conventioncenter.raisingcanesrivercenter.com/event/black-business-insiders-expo-and-convention-2026/69/. Veteran journalist and co-founder of Red Eye JR Ball comments on the latest in local news including LSU funding and the athletic department. Section 1, Division B of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson speaks on his career throughout the years and also upcoming political endeavors.

Chauna Banks 0803.mp3 Listen • 15:32

JR Ball 0803.mp3 Listen • 17:25