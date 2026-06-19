June 19, 2026: Mike Strain, Tyler Bridges, Gary Crockett, Avery Davidson

Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain speaks on the Farm Bureau and also the effect of the war in Iran and tariffs on the farming industry. The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on the upcoming primary election and its candidates. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Crockett talks his campaign and candidacy in the upcoming runoff election. Communications Director at Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Louisiana Avery Davidson talks the 104th Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Convention.

Mike Strain 0619.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Tyler Bridges 0619.mp3 Listen • 21:59

Gary Crockett 0619.mp3 Listen • 4:52