June 16, 2026: Quin Hillyer, Dadrius Lanus, Kevin Cope

Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer is joined by member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and executive director of the LA Democratic Party Dadrius Lanus to discuss various political topics including upcoming elections and the parties. LSU professor Kevin Cope announces his retirement from LSU and also comments on the latest in politics including the recent UFC fight at the US Capitol.

Quin Hillyer and Dadrius Lanus .mp3 Listen • 29:30