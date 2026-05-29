April 29, 2026: Larry Carter, Dane Strother, Charles Sutcliffe, Happy Birthday, Pres. John Kennedy

President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers Larry Carter talks the latest in the teacher pay raise and also the failing of Amendment 3. Democratic political strategist Dane Strother comments on the latest in politics including the upcoming midterm election and the Texas primary runoff results. Senior Advisor for Resilience at NWF and MRD Charles Sutcliffe speaks on "Restore the Mississippi River Delta" projects. For more information, visit www.mississippiriverdelta.org.

Larry Carter 0529.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Dane Strother 0529.mp3 Listen • 21:56

Charles Sutcliffe .mp3 Listen • 9:01