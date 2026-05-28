© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

April 28, 2026: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Stephen Dixon, Mark Ballard

Published May 28, 2026 at 10:07 AM CDT

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks the latest in tourism and upcoming events throughout the state and also the results of the recent closed primary election. Baton Rouge attorney Stephen Dixon speaks on his current time in Ukraine. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest in politics including Pres. Trump and the Texas GOP runoff.

Lt Gov Billy Nungesser 0528.mp3
Stephen Dixon.mp3
Mark Ballard 0528.mp3

Talk Louisiana