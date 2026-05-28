April 28, 2026: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Stephen Dixon, Mark Ballard

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks the latest in tourism and upcoming events throughout the state and also the results of the recent closed primary election. Baton Rouge attorney Stephen Dixon speaks on his current time in Ukraine. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest in politics including Pres. Trump and the Texas GOP runoff.

Lt Gov Billy Nungesser 0528.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Stephen Dixon.mp3 Listen • 6:10