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Wednesday 3/25 10:30am: WRKF's over-the-air HD signals will experience disruptions and WRKF's FM signal will operate at low power this morning to accommodate maintenance operations. We regret the disruption. Online listening will not be affected.
Talk Louisiana

Mary Patricia Wray, Carolyn Coleman, Chris Csonka, Paul Maassen

Published March 25, 2026 at 10:47 AM CDT

Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray comments on the run off in the Louisiana senate race, and topical political subjects. Council member for District 10 Carolyn Coleman is joined by executive director of Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Chris Csonka to talk the upcoming 2026 Community Warrant Resolution event happening Friday, March 27th. For more information or to pre-register, please visit - https://www.ebrcjcc.org/ WRKF Station Manager Paul Maassen chats about the importance of donating to your local public radio station during the ongoing WRKF pledge drive. You can learn more about donating to WRKF here- https://wkrf.donorsupport.co/page/P26S

Mary Patricia Wray.mp3
Carolyn Coleman and Chris Csonka.mp3
Paul Maassen.mp3

Talk Louisiana