Cleo Fields, Melissa Flournoy, Jeff Sadow

Published March 6, 2026 at 10:02 AM CST

Congressman for Louisiana's 6th district Cleo Fields comments on various topics including the war in Iran, Kristi Noem, and the upcoming election. Former state lawmaker and cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow to discuss various political topics including the Iranian war and the upcoming legislative session.

