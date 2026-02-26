© 2026
Talk Louisiana

Dr. David Putrino, Chesley Heymsfield, Mark Ballard, George Bell

Published February 26, 2026 at 10:07 AM CST

Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System Dr. David Putrino is joined by the Executive Director of The Chesley Initiative Chesley Heymsfield to speak on the initiative as well as the impact and effects of long Covid. For more information, visit https://www.chesleyinitiative.org/event-details/louisianaroundtable. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including the latest on Pres. Trump, the State of the Union Address, the Epstein files, and also upcoming elections and the candidates. President & CEO of Capital Area United Way George Bell talks the upcoming Super Tax Day. Visit https://www.wafb.com/2026/02/19/entergy-louisiana-offers-free-tax-assistance-super-tax-day-events/ for more information.

Talk Louisiana