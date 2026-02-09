Arnessa Garrett, Jensen Moore, C.J. Chenier

Opinion page editor of The Advocate Arnessa Garrett talks the impact of questions and commentary from readers. Associate Professor of Public Relations at the Gaylord College of Mass Communication Jensen Moore talks the winning and losing commercials of Super Bowl LX. Zydeco musician and son of Grammy Award winning Clifton Chenier C.J. Chenier talks his fathers life and legacy and also Clifton's new box set. For more information, visit https://folkways.si.edu/clifton-chenier/king-of-louisiana-blues-and-zydeco.

Arnessa Garrett .mp3 Listen • 16:39

Jensen Moore 0209.mp3 Listen • 16:19