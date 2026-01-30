Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, James Carville, Marjorie Esman, Jeff Sadow

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on various local topics including the latest on tourism and Carnival season. Longtime politico James Carville talks various political topics including Pres. Trump and ICE activity in Minnesota. Lawyer and former head of the ACLU Marjorie Esman is joined by associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow to discuss the impact and effect of immigration enforcement.

Billy Nungesser 0130.mp3 Listen • 11:00

James Carville 0130.mp3 Listen • 21:59