© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, James Carville, Marjorie Esman, Jeff Sadow

Published January 30, 2026 at 10:07 AM CST

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on various local topics including the latest on tourism and Carnival season. Longtime politico James Carville talks various political topics including Pres. Trump and ICE activity in Minnesota. Lawyer and former head of the ACLU Marjorie Esman is joined by associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow to discuss the impact and effect of immigration enforcement.

Billy Nungesser 0130.mp3
James Carville 0130.mp3
Marjorie Esman and Jeff Sadow 0130.mp3

Talk Louisiana