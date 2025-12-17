Peter Kovacs, Dean Wilson, Brennan Spoor, Avery Theriot, Ivor van Heerden

© 2025
Published December 17, 2025 at 10:37 AM CST

Former Editor of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune Peter Kovacs discusses the current state of journalism in the United States. Executive Director of the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper Dean Wilson and attorney for Atchafalaya Basinkeeper Brennan Spoor talks their lawsuit against the Atchafalaya Basin Program featuring additional commentary from the President of the Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association West Avery Theriot, and Scientist and former Deputy Director of the LSU Hurricane Center Ivor van Heerden.

