Talk Louisiana

Manuel Martinez, Ace Atkins, Deidre Robert

Published December 2, 2025 at 10:05 AM CST

Renowned tailor Manuel Martinez comments on the fashion choices of new LSU coach Lane Kiffin and new Southern coach Marshall Faulk and also Trump's comments on airport attire. President and CEO of Build Baton Rouge Deidre Robert speaks on the importance and impact of the organization in our community as well as whats new. Journalist and author Ace Atkins talks football and also his latest work, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World".

