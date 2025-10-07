© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Jane Leavy, Brenden Craig

Published October 7, 2025 at 10:08 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein speaks on what's new and upcoming at the library. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Sportswriter, biographer, and author Jane Leavy talks her latest work, "Make Me Commissioner" and also comments on the latest in the sports world. City Court Judge candidate Brenden Craig talks his candidacy and campaign amid the upcoming election.

