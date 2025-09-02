Peter Kovacs, Ronnie Harris, Courtney Foster, Paula Saunders

Former editor of The Advocate Peter Kovacs speaks on his time as a journalist during the 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Former Mayor of Gretna Ronnie Harris reflects on Hurricane Katrina and its effects in the city of Gretna. Senior Policy Advisor at Invest Louisiana Courtney Foster speaks on the impact and importance of Medicaid throughout our state. Author Paula Saunders talks her latest work, "Starting From Here".

Peter Kovacs 0901.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Ronnie Harris 0901.mp3 Listen • 10:00

Courtney Foster 0901.mp3 Listen • 11:59