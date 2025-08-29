© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Ronnie Harris, General Russel Honore, Curley Hallman

Published August 29, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT

Lt. Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks Hurricane Katrina on its 20 year anniversary. Former Gretna Mayor Ronnie Harris remembers the city of Greta during Hurricane Katrina. Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore reflects on his time and role in the comeback following Hurricane Katrina. Former LSU head football coach Curley Hallman gives his thoughts on the LSU Tiger's season opener against Clemson.

Talk Louisiana