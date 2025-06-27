Dr. Tara Smith, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Mary Patricia Wray, Greg Hilburn, Avery Davidson

Executive Associate Vice President and Director of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service Dr. Tara Smith talks the importance of the Extension Service. Lt. Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser speaks on tourism throughout the state and also his thoughts on congressional redistricting. Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray is joined by USA Today reporter Greg Hilburn to discuss various local and national political topics including upcoming elections and redistricting. Communications Director at Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Avery Davidson talks the ongoing Farm Bureau Convention.

