Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks November 15th voting and also upcoming events at the library including Movies on the Plaza and the Summer Reading Challenge. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various local and national political topics including the latest with GOP's bill.

