Roy Fletcher, Jere Longman, Sam Corso, Gwen Palagi

Republican Political Consultant Roy Fletcher comments on various political topics including the upcoming US Senate race with Bill Cassidy and John Fleming. Reporter for the New York Times Jere Longman talks his former career in sports writing and his current career in obituaries. Multi-media artist Sam Corso is joined by the director of development for the Baton Rouge Gallery Gwen Palagi talks Corso's upcoming gallery exhibition. For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/upcoming-events/2025/5/first-wednesday-yzatn.

