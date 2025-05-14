Phil Gramm, Rannah Gray, Manuel Martinez, Bob Courtney, Jeff LeDuff

Politician and Economist Phil Gramm weighs in on his political career, and the state of politics in this current administration. Author and close friend of former Mayor Kip Holden Rannah Gray remembers her dearest friend after his passing. World renowned tailor and men's fashion influencer Manuel Martinez discusses dressing for your color-type, the effects of tariffs on his business, and fondly remembers Kip Holden. Former News Director, Anchor, and Producer Bob Courtney talks the legacy of his wife, Beth Courtney, and the passing of former Mayor Holden. Retired Baton Rouge police chief and assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the Mayor's Office Jeff LeDuff speaks on the passing of mayor Kip Holden.

Phil Gramm.mp3 Listen • 12:35

Rannah Gray.mp3 Listen • 8:24

Manuel Martinez.mp3 Listen • 11:59

Bob Courtney.mp3 Listen • 8:45