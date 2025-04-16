© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Shaunn Wyche, Kaitlyn Joshua, Scott Wilfong, Lamar White

Published April 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT

Candidate for St. George City Council Shaunn Wyche speaks on the upcoming May 3rd election, and local politics. Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua talks the effects of the Trump administration and the future of the Democratic party. Republican Scott Wilfong and Democrat Lamar White debate and discuss the current political climate from opposing sides.

Shaunn Wyche.mp3
Kaitlyn Joshua.mp3
Scott Wilfong and Lamar White.mp3

