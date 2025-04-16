Shaunn Wyche, Kaitlyn Joshua, Scott Wilfong, Lamar White

Candidate for St. George City Council Shaunn Wyche speaks on the upcoming May 3rd election, and local politics. Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua talks the effects of the Trump administration and the future of the Democratic party. Republican Scott Wilfong and Democrat Lamar White debate and discuss the current political climate from opposing sides.

