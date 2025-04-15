C. Denise Marcelle, John Haile, David Bondy, Zia Tammami

Democratic member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish C. Denise Marcelle comments on Landry's address at open of the legislative session regarding insurance rates throughout our state. Retired Editor of the Orlando Sentinel newspaper John Haile speaks on the state of journalism and Donald Trump. Founder LUBA Workers' Comp David Bondy is joined by veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami remembers rock and roll performer John Fred.

