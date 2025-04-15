© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

C. Denise Marcelle, John Haile, David Bondy, Zia Tammami

Published April 15, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT

Democratic member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish C. Denise Marcelle comments on Landry's address at open of the legislative session regarding insurance rates throughout our state. Retired Editor of the Orlando Sentinel newspaper John Haile speaks on the state of journalism and Donald Trump. Founder LUBA Workers' Comp David Bondy is joined by veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami remembers rock and roll performer John Fred.

C Denise Marcelle.mp3
John Haile.mp3
David Bondy and Zia Tammami.mp3

Talk Louisiana