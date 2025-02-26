Darrell Glasper, Joseph McBride, Tony Minnis

Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper comments on the mayor's proposal of diverting East Baton Rouge Parish Library funds to the parish general fund. Writer Joseph McBride discusses secret service agent Clint Hill and the tragedy of the Kennedy assassination. Former LSU Head Women's Tennis Coach and board member of Team Luke: Hope for Minds Tony Minnis talks his involvement with the non-profit Team Luke.

Darrell Glasper 02262025.mp3 Listen • 23:40

Joseph McBride.mp3 Listen • 13:33