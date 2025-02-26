© 2025
Talk Louisiana

Darrell Glasper, Joseph McBride, Tony Minnis

Published February 26, 2025 at 10:31 AM CST

Former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper comments on the mayor's proposal of diverting East Baton Rouge Parish Library funds to the parish general fund. Writer Joseph McBride discusses secret service agent Clint Hill and the tragedy of the Kennedy assassination. Former LSU Head Women's Tennis Coach and board member of Team Luke: Hope for Minds Tony Minnis talks his involvement with the non-profit Team Luke.

