Ed Cullen, Jenni Peters, Elbert Guillory

Former commentator and columnist Ed Cullen comments on topics including cyclists throughout our community as well as funding for the Baton Rogue libraries. Runner and Baton Rouge Activist Jenni Peters talks the efforts to revitalize our city with Envision Baton Rogue. Former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory speaks on various political topics including LSU Law Center's Prof. Levy and the Trump administration thus far.

Ed Cullen.mp3 Listen • 19:29

Jenni Peters.mp3 Listen • 13:29