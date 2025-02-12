Mary Stein, Jensen Moore, David Gessner

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein sheds light on how the library operates, and the possible repercussions of the mayor's proposed extraction of funds from the library. Associate Professor of Public Relations at the Gaylord College of Mass Communication Jensen Moore talks the winning and losing commercials of Super Bowl LIX. Author David Gessner discusses his latest work "The Book of Flaco: The World's Most Famous Bird".

