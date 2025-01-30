Melissa Flournoy, John Milkovich, Mark Ballard

Former state lawmaker, cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana, and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by former member of the Louisiana State Senate and Republican John Milkovich to discuss various topics including Trump's return to the White House and the LSU law center professor's suspension. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks the latest in local and national news including the latest on the recent Washington plane crash tragedy.

Melissa Flournoy and John Milkovich 0130.mp3 Listen • 29:15