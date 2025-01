CEO of the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge Dianna Payton talks the federal budgetary spending freeze. Feature writer in The Washington Post Manuel Roig-Franzia discusses Marco Rubio in depth with reference to his book "The Rise of Marco Rubio". Senior reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Julie O’Donoghue reviews various current state political topics.

