Roy Fletcher, Flashback from Aaron Neville, Greg Larose

Republican Political Consultant Roy Fletcher comments on several political topics including Washington Mardi Gras and Trump's first week of his second term as president. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster flashes back to an interview from R&B and soul singer Aaron Neville on his 84th birthday. Editor at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose talks various local Louisiana news topics including Gov. Landry and the MAGA flag and the latest news with the LSU law school professor.

Roy Fletcher 0124.mp3 Listen • 35:45

Greg Larose 0124.mp3 Listen • 7:26