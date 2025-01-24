© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: WRKF's HD/FM broadcast is operating at reduced power in response to weather conditions. Online listening is not affected. We expect to resume normal operations Wednesday night. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Roy Fletcher, Flashback from Aaron Neville, Greg Larose

Published January 24, 2025 at 10:10 AM CST

Republican Political Consultant Roy Fletcher comments on several political topics including Washington Mardi Gras and Trump's first week of his second term as president. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster flashes back to an interview from R&B and soul singer Aaron Neville on his 84th birthday. Editor at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose talks various local Louisiana news topics including Gov. Landry and the MAGA flag and the latest news with the LSU law school professor.

Roy Fletcher 0124.mp3
Greg Larose 0124.mp3
Happy Birthday Aaron Neville.mp3

Talk Louisiana