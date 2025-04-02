© 2025
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

St. George voters reject home rule charter; ICE arrests on campus challenge immigrant students’ rights

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
The City of St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday, nearly a year after the city was incorporated.
cmannphoto/Getty Images Signature/Canva
The City of St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday, nearly a year after the city was incorporated.

Over the weekend, the City of St. George voted for its leaders. Interim Mayor Dustin Yates was officially elected, as were city council members who took office unopposed or won their elections.

Still, the election wasn’t quite the outcome city officials hoped for, when voters rejected the proposed home rule charter. Patrick Sloan-Turner, political reporter for The Advocate tells us about the irony behind this vote and what happens next.

The Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has led to a string of arrests at colleges and universities. Across the country, immigration officials are targeting foreign students and professors, detaining them and often revoking their visas despite their legal statuses. While many had been involved in pro-Palestinian activism, some say their involvement was limited to online posts – or they had no traceable involvement at all.

New Orleans immigration attorney Marco Balducci tells us more about what this says about First Amendment rights – or lack thereof – for non-citizens.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
