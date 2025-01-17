Jim Brown, Susan Nelson, Eric DeWeese, Carlos Gould, Brooke Thorington, Greg Larose

Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown is joined by attorney and former communications director for the Democratic Party Susan Nelson to discuss Trump's return to the White House. Founder of WRKF Eric Deweese talks the start of WRKF and its success throughout the years and also the California wildfires as a resident of Pasadena, California. Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Longevity Science Carlos Gould comments on the dangers as a result of the Wildfires in the Palisades. Editor at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to speak on various state politics including Gov. Landry's plane and UNO layoffs.

Jim Brown and Susan Nelson .mp3 Listen • 21:00

Eric DeWeese.mp3 Listen • 6:52

Carlos Gould.mp3 Listen • 5:07