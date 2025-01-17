© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Jim Brown, Susan Nelson, Eric DeWeese, Carlos Gould, Brooke Thorington, Greg Larose

Published January 17, 2025 at 10:08 AM CST

Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown is joined by attorney and former communications director for the Democratic Party Susan Nelson to discuss Trump's return to the White House. Founder of WRKF Eric Deweese talks the start of WRKF and its success throughout the years and also the California wildfires as a resident of Pasadena, California. Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Longevity Science Carlos Gould comments on the dangers as a result of the Wildfires in the Palisades. Editor at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to speak on various state politics including Gov. Landry's plane and UNO layoffs.

Jim Brown and Susan Nelson .mp3
Eric DeWeese.mp3
Carlos Gould.mp3
Brooke Thorington and Greg Larose 0117.mp3

Talk Louisiana