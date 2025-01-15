Patrick Sloan-Turner, Remembering Ernest Gaines, Quin Hillyer

The Advocate's Patrick Sloan-Turner speaks on various local topics including the latest on St. George. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines on what would have been his 92nd birthday. Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer talks various topics including his return to the sphere of local Louisiana journalism, and Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

Patrick Sloan Turner 0115.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Remebering Ernest Gaines .mp3 Listen • 10:00