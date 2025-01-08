Tim Temple, Charlie Roberts, John Wirt

Insurance commissioner Tim Temple comments on the wild fire tragedies throughout the Palisades in Los Angeles and it's effect on their insurance rates and also insurance rates throughout our state. Former Head of LSU alumni association Charlie Roberts recalls the late Jimmy Carter's visit to LSU in 1994 at the dedication of The Lod Cook Alumni Center. Music and Film critic John Wirt remembers the great Elvis Presley on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Tim Temple 0108.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Charlie Roberts.mp3 Listen • 9:36