BREAKING NEWS: Surveillance images show suspect an hour before New Orleans truck attack
Talk Louisiana

Stephanie Grace, David Bellinger, Drew Hawkins, Billy Nungesser

Published January 3, 2025 at 10:07 AM CST

Editorial Director and columnist at The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Nola Stephanie Grace,
New Orleans native David Bellinger, health equity reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom Drew Hawkins, and Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser all comment on the recent Bourbon Street tragedy and give their thoughts on who's to blame for this act of terrorism.

Stephanie Grace 0103.mp3
David Bellinger 0103.mp3
Drew Hawkins 0103.mp3
Billy Nungesser 0103.mp3

