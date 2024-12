Governor Jeff Landry talks his tax plan and the ongoing session and also Meta's upcoming AI Optimized Data Center. President and CEO of New Orleans & Company Walt Leger speaks on tourism throughout the city of New Orleans with the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various local and national political topics.

