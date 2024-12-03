Mary Stein, Ron Faucheux, Mike Wolf

Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives an overview of the library this year and also upcoming holiday festivities at libraries throughout our city. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events.html#/events/. Louisiana political analyst Ron Faucheux comments on the latest in American politics with Trump winning the presidential election. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf talks President Biden's pardoning of his son, Hunter Biden.

