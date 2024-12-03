© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Mary Stein, Ron Faucheux, Mike Wolf

Published December 3, 2024 at 10:09 AM CST

Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives an overview of the library this year and also upcoming holiday festivities at libraries throughout our city. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events.html#/events/. Louisiana political analyst Ron Faucheux comments on the latest in American politics with Trump winning the presidential election. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf talks President Biden's pardoning of his son, Hunter Biden.

Mary Stein 1203.mp3
Ron Faucheux.mp3
Mike Wolf 1203.mp3

Talk Louisiana