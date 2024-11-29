Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, State Representative Mandie Landry, WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington

Billy Nungesser.mp3 Listen • 20:52

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was first up on a Black Friday episode of Talk Louisiana. Nungesser spoke about the special session and the survival of the film tax credit and historical preservation tax credit programs. Nungesser also spoke about the upcoming regional litter summits and efforts to prevent littering.

Mandie Landry.mp3 Listen • 16:54

State Representative Mandie Landry also joined Jim to talk about the recently completed legislative session. Landry is skeptical the state is in a better business to grow the economy after "moving money around."

Brooke Thorington .mp3 Listen • 6:38

Wrapping up the show was WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington. Thorington gave her thoughts on the special session and the mayoral race between Sharon Weston Broome and Sid Edwards.