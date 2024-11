Former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory speaks on the president elect's cabinet choices and the US Department of Education. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various political topics in regards to the future Presidential administration. Former USC quarterback Paul McDonald discusses his football career and the recent loss of legendary coach John Robinson.

