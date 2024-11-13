General Russel Honore, Mike Wolf, Dr. Elizabeth Sutton

Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore discusses the future impact of climate change in regards to the presidential election. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf talks the recent federal court's decision regarding the Louisiana 10 Commandments Law. Director of scientific research at Woman's Hospital Dr. Elizabeth Sutton comments on her current research project "The SWEET Study: Can Ozempic Prevent Type 2 Diabetes?"

Russel Honore.mp3 Listen • 28:40

Mike Wolf.mp3 Listen • 6:38