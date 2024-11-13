© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

General Russel Honore, Mike Wolf, Dr. Elizabeth Sutton

Published November 13, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST

Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore discusses the future impact of climate change in regards to the presidential election. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf talks the recent federal court's decision regarding the Louisiana 10 Commandments Law. Director of scientific research at Woman's Hospital Dr. Elizabeth Sutton comments on her current research project "The SWEET Study: Can Ozempic Prevent Type 2 Diabetes?"

Russel Honore.mp3
Mike Wolf.mp3
Elizabeth Sutton.mp3

Talk Louisiana