James Carville, Greg Larose, Brooke Thorington, Paul Marks

Longtime politico James Carville talks the results of the presidential election. Editor for the Louisiana Illuminator is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss the latest local news with the results of the election, the ongoing special tax session, and a tiger to be at the LSU vs. Alabama game. We recount the words of a well-known Baton Rouge lawyer and caretaker for Mike the Tiger III Paul Marks.

