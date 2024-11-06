Fred Dent, Mary Patricia Wray, E. Eric Guirard, Darrell Glasper

Financial advisor Fred Dent talks the latest with the markets amid the recent election results. Political consultant Mary Patricia Wray speaks on the Democratic Party following the presidential election and also the upcoming special session. Personal injury attorney E. Eric Guirard is joined by former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper to comment on Trump's win.

Fred Dent 1106.mp3 Listen • 14:40

Mary Patricia Wray 1106.mp3 Listen • 12:49