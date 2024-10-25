Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Richard Nelson, Dr. Denise Underwood, Remembering Julia Hawkins

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser talks the latest in tourism throughout Louisiana with the upcoming Taylor Swift concert and the Annual Book Festival. Secretary at the Department of Revenue Richard Nelson gives insight into the Landry's tax plan. Dr. Denise Underwood from The National Security Leaders for Louisiana gives insight into the organization and also its work regarding the upcoming presidential election.

