Melissa Flournoy, Troy Hebert, Mark Ballard, Denny McLain

Cofounder of 10,000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by former State Representative Troy Hebert to discuss the latest in the political world 12 days till the presidential election. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various political topics including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. MLB legend Denny McLain remembers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and also previews the upcoming World Series.

