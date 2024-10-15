Nancy Landry, Kevin Cope, Faye Williams

Secretary of State Nancy Landry talks the upcoming election and election security. Robert and Rita Wetta Adams Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University Kevin Cope gives a review on LSU President Bill Tate and also comments on Mike the Tiger's attendance at LSU football games. Entrepreneur, civic leader, and democrat Faye Williams gives her thoughts on black voters and the upcoming presidential election.

Nancy Landry.mp3 Listen • 23:29

Kevin Cope .mp3 Listen • 12:14