© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

10/17, 12:30pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcasts are operating normally following a prior interruption due to scheduled maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Nancy Landry, Kevin Cope, Faye Williams

Published October 15, 2024 at 10:11 AM CDT

Secretary of State Nancy Landry talks the upcoming election and election security. Robert and Rita Wetta Adams Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University Kevin Cope gives a review on LSU President Bill Tate and also comments on Mike the Tiger's attendance at LSU football games. Entrepreneur, civic leader, and democrat Faye Williams gives her thoughts on black voters and the upcoming presidential election.

Nancy Landry.mp3
Kevin Cope .mp3
Faye Williams 1015.mp3

Talk Louisiana