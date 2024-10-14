© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Jan Hondzinski, Franklin Foil, Todd Horne, Eddie Cazayoux

Published October 14, 2024 at 10:10 AM CDT

Professor in the Kinesiology department at Louisiana State University Jan Hondzinski speaks on the study of motor control and sensorimotor integration and also the impact of Parkinson's Disease. Louisiana State Senator Franklin Foil comments on the Louisiana tax structure and Landry's tax plan. Tiger Rag editor and Tiger Rag Magazine host Todd Horne talks the big LSU Tigers win against Ole Miss and also gives his thoughts on Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Architect Eddie Cazayoux talks the small film, "Ancestral Artistry".

