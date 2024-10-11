Rebekah Gee, Elbert Guillory, Greg Larose

Public health policy expert and founder and CEO of Nest Health Dr. Rebekah Gee speaks on the hybrid health care company and its many years of success. Former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory talks his campaign and candidacy for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose comments on LSU's dismantling of the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Rebekah Gee 1011.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Elbert Guillory 1011.mp3 Listen • 16:24