© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 10/8 3pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcast are restored to normal operation following prior interruptions and low-power operation due to a technical issue. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Rebekah Gee, Elbert Guillory, Greg Larose

Published October 11, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

Public health policy expert and founder and CEO of Nest Health Dr. Rebekah Gee speaks on the hybrid health care company and its many years of success. Former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory talks his campaign and candidacy for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose comments on LSU's dismantling of the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Rebekah Gee 1011.mp3
Elbert Guillory 1011.mp3
Greg Larose 1011.mp3

Talk Louisiana