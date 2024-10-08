Lauren Giffin, Colin Jeter, Rolfe McCollister, Chris Champagne

© 2024
Published October 8, 2024

Vice President of Development at the LSU Alumni Association Lauren Giffin is joined by former LSU tight end and Director of Development for the LSU Alumni Association Colin Jeter to discuss organization and also The Tiger Nation Challenge. For more information and to donate, visit https://www.lsualumni.org/. Author for the Baton Rouge Business Report Rolfe McCollister comments on issues throughout the Capital City including the BREC operation and its leadership. Author Chris Champagne talks his latest work, Secret Louisiana".

