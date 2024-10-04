© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 10/8 3pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcast are restored to normal operation following prior interruptions and low-power operation due to a technical issue. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Nora Ahmed, Gene Mills. Brooke Thorington, Greg Larose

Published October 4, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT

Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks various political topics including the issue of abortion and women's rights and their effect on the upcoming presidential election. President of the Louisiana Family Forum Gene Mills comments on local politics and also the 2024 Presidential Election. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss the latest local and national political news including issues on women's health rights, Landry's Free Executive Speech order, and the overhaul of state taxes.

Nora Ahmed 1004.mp3
Gene Mills 1004.mp3
Brooke Thorington and Greg Larose 1004.mp3

Talk Louisiana