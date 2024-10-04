Nora Ahmed, Gene Mills. Brooke Thorington, Greg Larose

Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks various political topics including the issue of abortion and women's rights and their effect on the upcoming presidential election. President of the Louisiana Family Forum Gene Mills comments on local politics and also the 2024 Presidential Election. Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by WRKF Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington to discuss the latest local and national political news including issues on women's health rights, Landry's Free Executive Speech order, and the overhaul of state taxes.

