Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks whats new at the library and also various upcoming events. Baton Rouge City Court Constable Terrica Williams speaks on her job as constable and also the upcoming reelection. Catering Executive Chef Lulu Chustz gives her thoughts on racism throughout the state.

