C. Denise Marcelle, Tyler Bridges, Luke Lognion
Louisiana State Representative and candidate for Baton Rouge City Constable Denise Marcelle speaks on her candidacy and upcoming election. The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on the latest in Capitol news including the state budget and taxes. Managing Director of Live After 5 Luke Lognion talks the upcoming performance of George Porter Jr. For more information visit- https://downtownbr.org/live-after-five/.
Denise Marcelle.mp3
Tyler Bridges 0925.mp3
Luke Lognion.mp3