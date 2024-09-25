C. Denise Marcelle, Tyler Bridges, Luke Lognion

Louisiana State Representative and candidate for Baton Rouge City Constable Denise Marcelle speaks on her candidacy and upcoming election. The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on the latest in Capitol news including the state budget and taxes. Managing Director of Live After 5 Luke Lognion talks the upcoming performance of George Porter Jr. For more information visit- https://downtownbr.org/live-after-five/.

