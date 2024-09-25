© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? Use this guide to prepare
Talk Louisiana

C. Denise Marcelle, Tyler Bridges, Luke Lognion

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:17 AM CDT

Louisiana State Representative and candidate for Baton Rouge City Constable Denise Marcelle speaks on her candidacy and upcoming election. The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on the latest in Capitol news including the state budget and taxes. Managing Director of Live After 5 Luke Lognion talks the upcoming performance of George Porter Jr. For more information visit- https://downtownbr.org/live-after-five/.

Denise Marcelle.mp3
Tyler Bridges 0925.mp3
Luke Lognion.mp3

Talk Louisiana