Dr. Kelly Cannon, Cheri Johnson, Maxine Crump

Director of inpatient perinatal for Woman's Hospital Dr. Kelly Cannon is joined by executive vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Woman's Hospital Cheri Johnson to speak on the importance of perinatal health and also Louisiana's first inpatient mental health unit for pregnant and new mothers, Woman's PMHU. Founder, president, and CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana Maxine Crump talks the idea of racism and the construct of race.

