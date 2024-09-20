© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Cleo Fields, Greg Larose, Ryan Vasquez

Published September 20, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT

Member of the Louisiana State Senate and candidate for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District Cleo Fields gives insight into his campaign and candidacy and also comments on various national and local political topics.
Author at the Louisiana Illuminator Greg Larose is joined by news director for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge Ryan Vasquez to discuss the latest in politics including the recent comments by Senator John Kennedy.

